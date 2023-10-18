Tottenham planning to sign Arsenal target Kerem Akturkoglu

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to step up their efforts to sign Arsenal target and Galatasaray star Kerem Akturkoglu in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Turkish outlet Aksam.

Following Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic’s serious injury issues, Spurs are seemingly looking to sign a new left-winger to add depth to their frontline as they have recently been linked with Akturkoglu.

According to the report by Aksam, Arsenal are seriously interested in signing the Turkish but Tottenham are looking to trump their arch-rival in this race by accelerating their efforts to secure Akturkoglu’s signature.

The report further claims that Spurs have already opened formal talks to learn about the details of signing the Turkish international and Ange Postecoglou’s side have also asked permission to talk with the player to persuade him to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane next year.

Aksam also states that Tottenham are set to hold a meeting with Galatasaray over a potential deal to sign Akturkoglu and along with the 24-year-old, the Lilywhites will talk about a possible move for Victor Nelsson as well.

Akturkoglu is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing on the left flank and can also be deployed in the attacking midfield position. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, can deliver excellent crosses from the flanks and also has the efficiency to finish off chances.

Akturkoglu has showcased glimpses of his qualities for Galatasaray in recent times and he has already established himself as a key member of his national team squad.

The 24-year-old – valued at around £15m by Transfermarkt – is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham to reinforce their frontline if they manage to secure his signature.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Postecoglou’s side eventually opt to make a concrete approach to acquire his service next year.

Meanwhile, following an excellent victory over Luton Town despite playing with ten men for the entirety of the second half, Spurs have now placed themselves at the top of the league. So, they will be hoping to continue their momentum when they face off against Fulham after the international break to keep hold of their place at the summit of the league.