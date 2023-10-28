Arsenal in battle with Tottenham to sign Santiago Gimenez

Arsenal are reportedly planning to go head-to-head with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez next year, as per 90min.

Having spent big to reinforce several areas of the squad last summer, the Gunners are seemingly looking to bolster their frontline in the upcoming transfer window.

Several players have been mentioned as potential targets for the North London club with Ivan Toney and Dusan Vlahovic being among them, but Gimenez is reportedly on their radar as well.

According to the report by 90min, Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on the Mexican’s development and they have been impressed by his recent performances.

The report further claims that Feyenoord have no intention of selling their star man for cheap if they are forced to cash-in and want at least £87m. So, Arsenal will have to break the bank to purchase the North American.

Battle

However, 90min says that Tottenham Hotspur are also eyeing a swoop for Gimenez so Mikel Arteta’s side are set to face a tough challenge from their arch-rival in getting any potential deal done for the 22-year-old.

After letting Harry Kane leave the club, Spurs are seemingly exploring the possibility of signing a new striker to strengthen the attack. Jonathan David and Toney have emerged as serious targets for the Lilywhites but Gimenez is reportedly also on Ange Postecoglou’s wish-list.

The 22-year-old is a left-footed striker. He possesses the poacher’s instinct inside the box, has the efficiency to finish off his chances, can create chances for fellow attackers and can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas as well.

The Mexican has been showcasing his goal-scoring prowess for Feyenoord this season so he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham or Arsenal if either club manage to secure his signature.

However, it is highly unlikely that Arsenal or Tottenham will push forward to sign Gimenez should Feyenoord stay firm on their £87m valuation.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Tottenham eventually manage to persuade the Eredivisie champions to lower their valuation if either club opt to formalise their interest in the upcoming transfer window.