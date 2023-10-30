Liverpool urged to sign Bryan Mbeumo to replace Salah

Former striker turned pundit Tony Cascarino has urged Liverpool to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo as a replacement for Mohamed Salah if they sell him next year.

The Egyptian has heavily been linked with a move away from Anfield in recent months. Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad expressed a firm interest in signing him and even submitted an official proposal worth around £150m last summer.

However, Liverpool were desperate to keep hold of their star man so they opted not to accept the proposal. But, it has been suggested that although Al-Ittihad failed to sign Salah last time around, they haven’t given up on their hopes of purchasing him and are contemplating returning with an improved proposal next year to persuade the Merseyside club to cash-in.

So, if Jurgen Klopp’s side decide to let Salah leave then they will have to sign a new winger to replace the African. Several names have been mentioned as potential targets for the Anfield club with Nico Williams, Jarrod Bowen and Leroy Sane being among them.

However, writing in The Times, Cascarino has tipped Liverpool to sign Mbeumo as the pundit feels the Cameroonian would be an ideal option to replace Salah.

Mbeumo to Liverpool

The pundit further states that the 24-year-old possesses the necessary qualities to flourish in a top club like Liverpool and the winger still has the ‘best years’ ahead of him.

Cascarino said:

“If Mohamed Salah ever leaves Liverpool, the club should go and buy Bryan Mbeumo as his replacement. At only 24, his best years are ahead of him and he has all the attributes to succeed at a club of Liverpool’s stature: he is versatile, durable and counterattacks with real ferocity.”

Mbeumo has enjoyed a stellar start to this season, scoring six goals and registering two assists in 10 league appearances. So, he has been showing signs that he has the capability of performing at his best at the highest level.

Therefore, the Cameroonian could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they opt to acquire his service as a replacement for Salah. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to make a move for Mbeumo – valued at around £31m by Transfermarkt – to strengthen their frontline if they sell Salah in the upcoming transfer window.