Man Utd register interest in signing Chelsea star Chalobah

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah in January, as per TEAMtalk.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils are keen on strengthening their backline by purchasing a new centre-back next year. Several players have been mentioned as potential targets for Erik ten Hag’s side with Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo and Goncalo Inácio being among them. But, Chalobah is now emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by TEAMtalk, Chalobah is set to leave Chelsea next year as he has surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge. The report further claims that Man Utd have been keeping a close eye on the defender’s current situation and they could opt to make a move for him in January.

TEAMtalk also states that Chelsea have slapped a £45m asking price on Chalobah’s head so Man Utd will have to spend big to acquire his service should they formalise their interest.

However, the report says that purchasing the 24-year-old won’t be straightforward for the Red Devils as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also keen on securing his signature.

Chalobah to Man Utd

But, TEAMtalk claims that Chalobah would be willing to stay in England and play in the Premier League so Man Utd could be a more tempting destination for the defender over the Bundesliga giants.

Chalobah still has five years remaining in his current contract so the Blues are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let their academy graduate leave next year.

The Chelsea star, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a versatile player as he can play multiple positions across the backline and can also be deployed in the engine room. He is quick, strong, technically sound, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

Chalobah is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would be a solid signing for Man Utd if they decide to secure his signature. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase him if he leaves Chelsea in January.