Man Utd need to pay £50m to sign Jean-Clair Todibo

According to journalist Jonathan Johnson, Manchester United will need to pay £50 million to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Red Devils were looking to sign a marquee centre-back during the final phase of the summer transfer window and Todibo was frequently linked with the club. However, Man United did not make an approach to sign him after they failed to recoup funds from the sale of Harry Maguire.

Maguire was touted to leave the Mancunian giants during the back end of the transfer window. West Ham United seemed in pole position to sign him, but a move did not materialise as the former captain opted to stay put. Hence, United had to shelve their plans of landing Todibo from Nice.

In his exclusive column on The Daily Briefing, Johnson said that Todibo is on United’s shortlist and he could come in to replace either Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof instead of Raphael Varane, who could help him settle. Nice are likely to hold out for at least £50 million to sell the 23-year-old.

Good signing

Todibo had a difficult time with Barcelona in the Spanish top-flight before his move to Nice, initially on a short-term loan. Over the past 2 years, he has been a mainstay in their central defence and he is now playing his best football. The centre-back recently made his debut for the France national side.

United could explore his signing by next summer but he won’t come cheaply for them, particularly with Nice’s stunning start to the Ligue 1 campaign. They are currently top of the table ahead of Paris Saint-Germain. If Nice can sustain the challenge or finish in the Champions League places, they could hold out for a premium fee.

Todibo would be a good signing to provide competition for places in the starting line-up. He is a quality passer of the ball and likes to make key tackles and win aerial challenges. He is also good with ball recoveries but is prone to the occasional defensive error. He has the credentials to suit the Premier League.