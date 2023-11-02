Setback for Arsenal as Emile Smith Rowe suffers knee injury



Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed a fresh injury blow for the club following the recent defeat to West Ham United in the Carabao Cup 4th round on Wednesday.

The Gunners have been hampered by key injuries over the past few games. Thomas Partey picked up an injury shortly after the international break and Arteta has already revealed that he won’t return to action for several weeks.

Gabriel Jesus is sailing in the same boat at the moment following his hamstring injury against Sevilla and Arteta has now provided further bad news with Smith Rowe sustaining a knee injury this week.

“He’s got an injury in his knee and he’s going to be out for weeks,” Arteta was quoted as saying by Arsenal’s website.

Fresh injury

Arsenal have not been troubled by their injury concerns this season, but they should be worried over the recent frequency. After the international break, Arsenal had just one player on the sidelines in Jurrien Timber, who is out with a serious knee injury.

The list has now been added with three players in Partey, Jesus and Smith Rowe. Among them, Partey and Jesus are guaranteed starters for Arsenal when fit and Arteta will be deeply disappointed with their expected absence over the coming weeks.

Smith Rowe, on the other hand, has been trying to get his Arsenal career back on track this season. He got his first Premier League start of the campaign against Sheffield United where he made a decent impression with an assist in the second half.

Just when it seemed that he had turned the corner, he has suffered another setback. The good thing is that none of them are long-term injuries and the trio could be available before the end of the calendar year, provided there are no fresh setbacks.

Arsenal will be in Premier League action against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday evening. There could be plenty of changes from the side that lost to the Hammers 3-1 in the Carabao Cup 4th round tie last night.