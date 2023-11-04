Arsenal and Chelsea target Ivan Toney wants Brentford exit

Arsenal and Chelsea are ready to do-battle over a deal to sign Ivan Toney after he conveyed his desire to leave Brentford once the winter transfer window opens, as per 90 min.

The striker, who is currently serving a ban related to gambling, is expected to return to competitive action in January, a period when several top Premier League clubs might test Brentford’s stance on selling the player.

Brentford have set a valuation of £100 million on Ivan Toney, and they are determined to retain him at least until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.

The English striker has attracted interest from numerous top European clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal. Toney’s eight-month ban for betting offenses is set to conclude on January 16.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have engaged in discussions with Toney’s representatives, and 90 mins claims that the 27-year-old is eager to push for a January transfer away from the Gtech Community Stadium.

Arsenal and Chelsea to end 20-goal striker drought?

Arsenal are in dire need of a prolific goal scorer. Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus couldn’t reach the crucial 20-goal mark in the Premier League last season. In contrast, Toney found the back of the net 20 times in 33 top-flight appearances for Brentford last season.

However, the Gunners face stiff competition from Chelsea in the race for Toney’s signature, as the Blues have shown a keen interest in acquiring him.

Chelsea have bolstered its squad in the center-forward position in recent years, but Mauricio Pochettino’s team lacks an experienced striker option.

While Nicolas Jackson arrived at Chelsea during the summer, the 22-year-old former Villarreal player had no previous experience in the Premier League and minimal senior football experience. It has been a challenging start for the Senegal international, and Chelsea, in general, has struggled to score goals.

Considering Chelsea’s difficulties in front of goal, they may seek reinforcements in that area. Toney brings valuable Premier League experience and a proven goal-scoring ability, making him a likely prime target for both Arsenal and Chelsea.