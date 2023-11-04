Man Utd plotting surprise swoop for Wissam Ben-Yedder

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a surprise swoop for AS Monaco star Wissam Ben-Yedder, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

Despite signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a £72m deal in the summer window, the Red Devils have struggled to score goals this season. So, it has been suggested that United are planning to sign a ‘seasoned’ striker in January to support the Denmark international.

Although Man Utd have Anthony Martial in their squad, he has found it difficult to stay fit in recent months, in addition, he lacks quality in front of the goal.

It has been reported that the record Premier League champions have already started to explore the market and shortlist potential targets with Ivan Toney, Mehdi Taremi and Victor Osimhen being among them.

However, writing on TEAMtalk, Jones has reported that along with those players, Man Utd are also contemplating a swoop for Ben-Yedder. The journalist further claims that Flamengo star Gabriel Barbosa is on their radar as well so it is going to be interesting to see who Man Utd eventually opt to sign in January to bolster their frontline.

Ben-Yedder to Man Utd

Ben-Yedder – valued at around £10m by Transfermarkt – has entered the final year of his current contract so Man Utd could manage to secure his signature in a cut-price deal in January should they formalise their interest.

After joining Monaco back in 2019, the Frenchman has showcased his goal-scoring prowess in Ligue 1 over the last few years. His addition would definitely help Ten Hag manage Hojlund’s game-time so, the Monaco star could be a good signing for Man Utd if they decide to purchase him.

With United’s transfer budget reportedly restricted due to FFP regulations, the 33-year-old would be a feasible option for United. However, the Frenchman wouldn’t be a long-term solution for their goal-scoring issue so the record Premier League champions might be better off exploring other options to strengthen their frontline.

But, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase Ben-Yedder in the upcoming transfer window.