Man Utd handed boost in signing Jean-Clair Todibo



According to 90min, Manchester United have been handed a boost in signing Jean-Clair Todibo with Nice prepared to sanction his departure in 2024.

Todibo joined Nice from Barcelona on an initial loan deal before securing a permanent transfer in 2021. Over the 2 past years, he has become a key player for the French Ligue 1 outfit and recently made his debut for the France national team. It is now reported by 90min that Nice are prepared to sell him next year as he is deserving of a lucrative move.

A January departure has not been ruled out, but that would depend on the club’s league position. As per 90min, Nice will ask Todibo to prolong his stay until the summer if they are in the race for the Champions League spots heading into January. Man United are his admirers, but Arsenal & Chelsea are also said to be interested in the rejuvenated Frenchman.

Top player

Todibo has developed into one of the most consistent central defenders in the French top-flight. In the current season, he has completed 79 passes per game with an accuracy of 90%. He has won 2.1 tackles and 3 clearances per outing with an impressive 8.4 ball recoveries. The Frenchman has also excelled with his ability to win aerial challenges.

The former Barcelona man looks ready to make the next step in his career and he could end up in the Premier League. United could be a potential destination for him with an ageing group of players in the squad. Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are both in their 30s and the latter has become more injury prone since arriving from Real Madrid.

United need a young and energetic centre-back, who can stay for the long-term. The 23-year-old would be a perfect fit for the club’s future project and their chances of signing him should be higher, particularly with Nice owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe on the verge of securing a minority 25% stake of United. It could happen before the end of the year.