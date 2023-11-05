Man Utd plan surprise move to sign Gabriel Barbosa



According to Daily Mirror, Manchester United are planning a surprise move to sign Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa in January.

The Red Devils have had a frustrating start to the Premier League campaign and they have already dropped 15 points from their first 11 games. The lack of goals from the forwards has been a prime cause for concern and the club may look to address the issue in January with another quality signing.

As per Daily Mirror, Barbosa has emerged as a striker target for Man United. He is currently priced at £20 million, but United are exploring a part-exchange deal with Antony moving to Flamengo on loan. The Brazilian outfit are also open to the possibility of signing Antony on a temporary basis.

Surprise deal

Gabriel Barbosa has been a quality performer in the Brazilian top-flight. He had a stint in Europe with Inter Milan and Benfica during the early phase of his career but failed to succeed before returning home. At 27, he is coming off a good campaign for Flamengo with 20 goals and could be tempted to pursue a new challenge abroad.

United are currently in a tight financial situation and the club will be hoping to land Barbosa on the cheap as his contract expires at the end of next year. Daily Mirror report that Antony could be used as a makeweight on loan, but that would be a huge surprise, given United spent a hefty £85 million to purchase him from Ajax last year.

Instead, the Red Devils should look into a loan deal for Barbosa with an option to buy next summer. By doing so, they can find out whether Barbosa has the credentials to adapt to the Premier League. Suppose he does not, they can send him back to the Brazilian outfit following the conclusion of his temporary stint. It would be a risk-free solution for United in January.