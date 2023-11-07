Tottenham could beat rivals in the race to sign Ivan Toney

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly beat Premier League rivals in the race to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney in the upcoming transfer window, as per the transfer expert David Ornstein.

Having sold Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, Spurs have seemingly been exploring the possibility of signing a new striker to replace the Englishman. Several players have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane over the last few months with Toney being mentioned as a serious target.

However, it has been suggested that Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for the Brentford star. So, it looked like Spurs might find it difficult to acquire the 27-year-old’s service to bolster their frontline.

But, speaking on NBC Sport, Ornstein has reported that Arsenal’s budget has currently been restricted due to FFP regulations having already splashed over £200m last summer. In addition, if they manage to generate some money then they will have to spend that to sign David Raya permanently. So, they could struggle to sign Toney next year.

The journalist further claims that although Chelsea are interested in Toney, the 27-year-old isn’t high on the Blues’ wish-list to bolster their attack. Additionally, Ornstein states that Man Utd might not make a move for Toney due to their uncertainty over the ownership situation. So, Tottenham could manage to beat their rivals in the race to sign the Brentford star in the upcoming transfer window.

Toney to Tottenham

However, the journalist says that it is looking unlikely that Toney will leave the Bees in January so Spurs might have to wait until next summer to sign the 27-year-old.

Ornstein said:

“Currently, it’s looking less likely he will move in January, maybe more likely in the summer, but I have been advised not to rule out free agency the summer after next. So watch this space on that. When you look at the options, Arsenal, of course, Financial Fair play Problems and when they do get money, they will need to spend on David Raya. “Chelsea do want an attacker, but is he the right age and profile? I don’t think he is high on their list at the moment contrary to reports. Manchester United, the ownership situation, the lack of clarity there. Tottenham is worth watching, but I would say they are doing pretty well as things stand.”

It has been suggested that Brentford are ready to cash-in on their star man if they receive an offer of around £60m and the player is ready to leave the Gtech Community Stadium to take a new challenge in his career. So, Tottenham will have to break the bank to secure the striker’s service.

After being found guilty of betting issues, Toney has been suspended for eight months, his ban will be lifted in January next year. So, he would be able to play football again in the second half of this season.

Toney is a talented player so he could be a great signing for Tottenham if they manage to secure his signature. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Spurs can eventually manage to sign him by beating their rivals in this race.