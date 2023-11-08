Man Utd weighing up swoop for Lyon star Rayan Cherki

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a swoop for Olympique Lyonnais star Rayan Cherki in the upcoming transfer window, as per Football Insider.

After coming through the Ligue 1 side’s youth system, the 20-year-old made his senior debut for his boyhood club back in 2019 before establishing himself as a key member of Lyon’s first eleven in recent times.

So, it appears after being impressed by Cherki’s performances in the French top-flight over the last few years, several clubs around Europe have registered their interest in signing him, including Man Utd.

According to the report by Football Insider, Man Utd have been keeping a close eye on the development of Cherki ahead of a potential move in the upcoming transfer window.

The report further claims that the Red Devils are a long-term admirer of the youngster and they feel the 20-year-old has the potential to become a top-class player in future. So, United think the forward would be a great signing if they manage to acquire his service.

Battle

However, Football Insider states that Newcastle United are also keen on signing the highly talented forward so United are set to face tough competition from the Magpies in getting any potential deal done for Cherki.

The youngster – valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt – has entered the final 18 months of his current contract so Lyon could opt to cash-in on him next year to make the most profit out of his departure. With the Ligue 1 side struggling this season, Cherki could be open to moving away from his boyhood club to take the next step in his career. So, if that were to happen then it would be a big boost for United to sign the forward in the upcoming window.

Cherki is a versatile player as he can be deployed on both flanks and is also comfortable playing in the attacking midfield position. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the efficiency of finishing off chances and can also create opportunities for fellow attackers.

So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future if they manage to secure his signature. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Red Devils eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their frontline.