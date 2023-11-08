[Teams] Arsenal vs Sevilla: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal will be looking to secure a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League with a win over Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

Mikel Arteta will be demanding a response from his players following back to back defeats to West Ham and Newcastle, and a win over Sevilla at home tonight will guarantee safe passage to the next stage of the Champions League.

David Raya keeps his place in goal for the game so Aaron Ramsdale has to settle for a place on the bench once again. Ben White continues at right-back for Arsenal while William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes marshal the defence. Takehiro Tomiyasu keeps his place at left-back so Oleksandr Zinchenko has to make do with a place among the substitutes.

Declan Rice starts once again for the Gunners and he’ll be looking to continue his fine form since moving from West Ham in the summer. Jorginho keeps his place in the holding role with Thomas Partey still out.

Kai Havertz retains his place in midfield as Martin Odegaard has failed to prove his fitness. The Norwegian international missed the defeat to Newcastle and isn’t ready to make his return just yet.

Bukayo Saka starts on the right flank and Arteta will be looking to the 22-year-old to be his creative force this evening. Gabriel Martinelli also keeps his place on the opposite wing.

Gabriel Jesus is still on the sidelines nursing a hamstring injury that’s kept him out of Arsenal’s last three games. Eddie Nketiah has missed training ahead of this game after picking up an ankle injury against Newcastle and he’s failed a late fitness test.

Leandro Trossard is the man to come in to the Arsenal attack but the hosts have very few senior attacking options on the bench. Emile Smith Rowe remains out so youngsters Amario Cozier-Duberry and Charles Sagoe Jr are on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Jorginho, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, Cedric, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Cozier-Duberry, Sagoe Jr

Sevilla

Dmitrovic, Juanlu, Bade, Gudelj, Salas, Fernando, Lamela, Sow, Jordan, Pedrosa, En-Nesyri

Subs: Alberto, Gattoni, Ocampos, Suso, Mir, Rakitic, Lukebakio, Mariano, Nianzou, Navas, Oliver, Soumare