Man Utd planning to bolster two key positions in January

Manchester United are reportedly planning to strengthen two key positions in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Daily Mail.

After enjoying a promising campaign under Erik ten Hag’s guidance last term, there was optimism ahead of this campaign that United would continue their progress and bridge the gap with Manchester City.

The Red Devils even spent big to reinforce their squad in the last transfer window. However, things haven’t gone according to the plan for United this season, losing nine out of the first 17 games in all competitions.

Man Utd have found themselves eighth in the Premier League table, sitting six points behind the top-four spot. Ten Hag’s side are currently at the bottom of their Champions League group, while they have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

So, it appears having endured a dire start to this season, Ten Hag is planning to strengthen the squad in the upcoming winter window to turn his team’s fortune around.

Reinforcements

According to the report by the Daily Mail, United have identified defence and attack are the two areas that need bolstering so they have started exploring the market to reinforce those two positions.

The report further claims that Man Utd want to sign Ivan Toney to strengthen the frontline, but his £100m price tag is a huge stumbling block for them to broker a deal for the striker as the Old Trafford club can’t afford to spend big in January due to FFP regulations and can only make loan deals or cheap signings.

However, the report says that United could recoup some money from Jadon Sancho’s sale and they may use that sum to sign their primary targets.

The Daily Mail states that Man Utd are looking at Jean-Clair Todibo, Giorgio Scalvini, Edmond Tapsoba and Jarrad Branthwaite as potential targets to reinforce the backline. So, it remains to be seen whether they can afford to sign any of those players in January.

United have struggled to score goals and have failed to keep clean-sheets this season. So, signing a new striker and a defender would be the right decision to address those problems.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd can eventually manage to strengthen those two positions in January and turn their fortune around in the second half of this season.