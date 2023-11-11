Manchester United eye move for Jayden Addai

Manchester United are closely following AZ Alkmaar sensation Jayden Addai who was watched by United scouts during the match between AZ Under 19s and Molde FK in the Youth League, according to Football Transfers.

United extensively monitored the Dutch winger throughout this season, with recent attendance at AZ’s 4-3 away victory against Molde FK. The talented young winger showcased his skills by scoring a goal and providing two assists in the game, leaving a positive impression on United scouts.

With a contract with Alkmaar secured until the summer of 2025, United aim to negotiate a sensible deal for the 18-year-old. The Red Devils see him as a promising long-term investment, anticipating his continued development with significant playing time at Old Trafford if the transfer materializes.

Dutch winger targeted

Jayden Addai has been in fine form this season, scoring 10 goals and picking up four assists across all competitions. He will add pace, flair, and creativity to United’s attack if he joins the club in the near future.

His performances in the second tier of Dutch football have shown that he is a prodigious talent and he will relish the opportunity to join a big club like United.

The Red Devils have made significant financial commitments to youngsters like Antony and Jadon Sancho. Both players have fallen short of expectations and have been very unimpressive. United clearly need to add a talented winger, and young Addai may be the answer. He might become an important member of Erik Ten Hag’s team and help them save millions of dollars in the transfer window.

However, just like other young players like Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo who are finding playing time difficult to come by, the Dutch winger will need to hit the ground running immediately, if a deal materialises.

The Red Devils are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have the financial resources to get the deal done soon.