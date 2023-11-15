Liverpool can pull off masterstroke by signing Archie Gray

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail reported Liverpool’s £40m move for Leeds’ 17-year-old star Archie Gray, just three months after his first-team debut.

The 17-year-old midfielder has been a revelation in the Championship for Leeds where he has displayed his versatility and potential.

Not surprisingly, he has been compared to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for his ability to switch between positions. With almost every Leeds game since his debut, Gray—who can also play right-back—has been an essential component of the team’s season.

The similarities between Grey and Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool have been sparked by their similar athleticism and adaptability. Liverpool’s head coach, Jurgen Klopp is reportedly interested in Grey because, like the England player, he can play a variety of positions.

With his obvious natural talent and promise, Grey might develop into a useful addition for Liverpool in the future years if they eventually sign him. He would cost in the region of £40m.

Gray – what a talent!

The act of fullbacks moving into midfield is not entirely a new concept in football. However, it takes a high level of technicality from fullbacks to switch in-between midfield and defense at the right time.

Alexander-Arnold has always been employed in this role. Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola took similar action with Oleksandr Zinchenko. When a full-back is inverted, it aids in securing the middle of the pitch for the attacking team.

They are indications that Gray is Liverpool’s choice as the next Trent Alexander-Arnold. Many people rank the adaptable England international as one of Europe’s most dynamic defenders.

Gray is a technical midfielder who excels in virtually everything that aids possession. Passing, ball carrying, ball retention, etc. He also possesses traits of a fullback where he excelled in making timely tackles, winning duels, and making interceptions.

This makes him a perfect fit for the inverting full-back role and Klopp’s Reds might hit another masterstroke in the transfer window if they secure his transfer.