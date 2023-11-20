Arsenal in hunt to sign Yarek Gasiorowski

Mikel Arteta is looking to add 19-year-old Spanish starlet Yarek Gasiorowski to his Arsenal ranks – and the La Liga ace has a knack for scoring hat-tricks from center-back, as per Daily Star.

The 18-year-old has been receiving praises for his performances having moved up from Valencia’s youth ranks to the first team last season. Most notably, the Spaniard earned plaudits after scoring a hat trick for Spain’s u19 against Moldova despite playing as a center-back.

Spanish outlet AS reports that the Gunners have been tracking the progress of Gasiorowski with the hope of sealing a deal for some time but couldn’t deal a deal due to a Brexit rule that prohibits the transfer of non-British players before they turn 18.

The defender has turned 18 and reports indicate that Mikel Arteta’s side are back in the fray to sign the defender who is dubbed “the next Sailba”. TeamTalk reveals that Gasiorowski who is also being chased by Barcelona, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus has a release clause set at £17.5m.

Next Saliba?

Gasiorowski has featured four times for Valencia’s first team and his performances for both the first team and B team have attracted interest from European big clubs.

The youngster is naturally a left-footed center-back who can also play at left-back. He holds a Polish citizenship but has represented Spain up to under-19 level and remarkably scored a hat-trick in their 5-0 thumping of Moldova during the international break.

He offers composure on the ball and awareness off the ball. He is dominant aerially and aggressive in ground duels. Despite being young, the defender has displayed a high level of maturity which has earned him cameos with the Valencia first team.

The defensive pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel Margalhães at center-back have been solid this season, conceding only 10 goals which is the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League so far.

Gasiorowski will be the perfect long-term understudy to Arsenal’s first-choice left centre-back, Gabriel, and he will certainly set his sights on being the eventual successor and occupier of the left centre-back role for the Gunners in years to come.