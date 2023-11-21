Pundit says he prefers Jurgen Klopp over Pep Guardiola

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed that he likes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp over Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

After joining the Reds back in 2015, the German has pulled the Merseyside club out of a difficult situation and has established themselves as one of the best teams in Europe.

Liverpool became the English champions back in 2020 after 30 years. Along With that, the Reds have won every possible trophy under Klopp’s guidance over the last few years.

However, the Anfield club struggled to showcase their best last season so they strengthened their squad last summer to help Klopp challenge on all fronts this term.

Liverpool have enjoyed a promising start to this campaign, accumulating 27 points from 12 games. They are currently only one point behind the league leaders Man City so they have been showing signs that they could mount a title charge this season.

Neville prefers Klopp over Guardiola

On the other hand, after joining Citizens back in 2016, Guardiola has taken the Etihad club to a new level, winning five league titles, several domestic cup competitions and a Champions League trophy.

They have achieved the hat-trick of Premier League triumph and are now on course to lift the trophy for a record four consecutive years this season.

Now, speaking on the Daily Ketchup podcast, Neville has said that although both Klopp and Guardiola are top-level managers, he prefers the German over the Spaniard as the Liverpool boss has shown that he can work with a restricted budget.

The pundit also states that if he were given the responsibility of choosing United’s next manager then he would certainly appoint Klopp over Guardiola.

When asked who is the best manager in the world at the moment, Neville said:

“I’d say Jurgen Klopp. Jurgen Klopp works with a budget which is far less than Pep Guardiola. Pep Guardiola’s a genius, and he’ll be the one who’s remembered forever more. But Jurgen Klopp, for me, is an amazing manager. If you said to me which manager could I bring to Manchester United tomorrow, it would be Jurgen Klopp.”

Both Klopp and Guardiola have shown their managerial prowess over the last decade, however, it seems that the Man City boss’ style of football is more suitable for sustainable success.

Klopp likes to deploy a highly intense, high-pressing style of football. However, it’s difficult to sustain the same level of intensity in every season without refreshing the squad regularly. So, it is seemingly hard to achieve success with the German boss’ philosophy every term.