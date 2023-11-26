McManaman praises Jeremy Doku after Man City-Liverpool draw



Former Premier League star Steve McManaman praised the ‘outstanding’ performance of Jeremy Doku following the 1-1 draw between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side were by far the better team in Saturday’s early kick-off. They registered twice the number of shots as their opponents but were unable to score more than once. Erling Braut Haaland opened the scoring in the 27th minute but Trent Alexander-Arnold put Liverpool level, 10 minutes from time.

Speaking after the Premier League stalemate, McManaman said that both clubs and managers will be happy with the outcome but City were the better team. He went on to praise the outstanding display from Doku and said that Liverpool will be delighted to get away with a point from Manchester.

He told Premier League productions: “A point apiece, both teams will be happy, both managers will be fairly happy. I thought Man City were the better team, Doku was outstanding. Liverpool got the result they probably wanted. They’ll be very happy to get away with a point. It was an entertaining game.”

Doku has already proved an exceptional signing for the reigning English champions. He did not score or assist against Liverpool but had Alexander-Arnold on the ropes throughout the game. The £55 million signing completed 11 dribbles against the Liverpool backline which is the most by any player in the Premier League this season.

Despite his exploits, Man City squandered 2 valuable points and they need to step up in the forthcoming matches. After the midweek Champions League clash against RB Leipzig, City have three league games in the space of 7 days, 2 of those against Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, who are 4th and 5th in the table.

Spurs have been a bogey club for the Cityzens over recent years, but they should beat them this time around with the London giants missing several key players with injuries. Doku got the not on the left wing with Jack Grealish being ill today. He should retain his spot against Spurs regardless of Grealish’s condition.