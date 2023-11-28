Ex-PL star lauds Matip for his ‘superb’ display vs Man City

Former striker Neil Mellor has heaped praise on Liverpool star Joel Matip following his ‘superb’ performance against Manchester City last weekend.

The Reds faced off against the Citizens at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday lunchtime. Jurgen Klopp’s side failed to perform at their best as they gave up several chances to the reigning Premier League champions and didn’t create many opportunities for themselves.

Liverpool found themselves trailing at the interval but eventually managed to come away with a point courtesy of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s equaliser.

So, following this result, Liverpool are currently third in the league with 28 points from 13 games, sitting only two points behind the table-topper Arsenal.

Now, speaking on Liverpool’s media after the game, Mellor said that it is a decent point considering the game was a 12:30 pm kick-off after the international break.

Ex-PL star lauds Matip

The ex-PL star further stated that Liverpool showed an excellent mentality yet again and came back from trailing as they have done on so many occasions this season.

Mellor also said that Matip was excellent against Man City and his crucial block during the dying embers of the game was a goal-saving challenge.

Mellor said:

“That was a decent point in the end, especially after another 12.30pm kick-off after the international break. There is an impressive mentality in the group to have shown the fight to get so many points from a losing position. “He was superb, taking up really good defensive positions. The block in the 95th minute stopped a certain goal – that is a goal-saving block. Absolutely outstanding [from] Matip.”

After joining the club back in 2016, Matip has established himself as a crucial player in Klopp’s first eleven over the last few years, helping his side win every competition.

However, he has now entered his 30s and his current contract is set to expire at the end of this season. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool decide to keep hold of the Cameroonian and offer him a new contract over the coming months or let him leave for free at the end of this season.