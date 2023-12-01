Man Utd interested in signing Serhou Guirassy



According to French journalist Santi Aouna, Manchester United have added Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy to their shortlist for the January transfer window.

Man United signed Rasmus Hojlund to bolster their strike force from Atalanta last summer, but the Dane has yet to open his goalscoring account in the Premier League. He has scored five times in the Champions League, but none of them have been in winning causes. The 20-year-old should break his league drought soon, but Aouna claims that United have added Guirassy to their winter transfer shortlist.

The journalist added that there has been no offer or negotiation on the table but an initial enquiry has been made. Roma, Milan and Newcastle United are also showing interest in the 27-year-old striker, who has an active release clause of just £15 million in his contract with Stuttgart.

Bargain deal

The Guinea star has been in remarkable form for Stuttgart this campaign. He netted 14 goals on loan from Rennes last season and he has already surpassed that tally with 16 goals from just 11 games. His phenomenal scoring record has grabbed the attention of many European clubs and United are one of those.

Hojlund is a fantastic young talent, who could become a world-class centre-forward in the long-term. However, he needs more support in his early development years. Anthony Martial does not appear the answer for United as he has been inconsistent and has picked up several injuries along the way.

Guirassy’s low release clause means that United would have no trouble in signing him in January. He would be a bargain for the way he has been performing in the German top-flight. The main question mark is whether the striker would want to leave his current club in January without guaranteed minutes.

He has the no.9 position on his own at Stuttgart with his blistering scoring form, but things could be different away from the club. He would have to play as a deputy in the United ranks. The same could happen at Milan, Newcastle & Roma unless he manages to make an immediate impact with goals.