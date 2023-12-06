Arsenal and Liverpool are showing a keen interest in Bayer Leverkusen right back Jeremie Frimpong – who is expected to leave the club next summer, according to 90MIN.

Scouts from Arsenal and Liverpool were present at Bay Arena to watch Frimpong during Leverkusen’s clash with Borrusia Dortmund, with Frimpong putting up an impressive shift to maintain Die Werkself’s unbeaten run despite the 1-1 draw.

90min says both Arsenal and Liverpool are now showing a keen interest in signing Frimpong, with the player expected to leave Leverkusen next summer to take the next step in his career.

Having racked up 6 goals and 7 assists in 17 matches so far this season, Frimpong’s release clause is perceived to be moderate at £35m, considering his experience and form for Xabi Alonso’s high-flying Leverkusen side.

Is Frimpong set to leave the club?

The 22-year-old has been one of the key players for Xabi Alonso’s high-flying Leverkusen side this season featuring in 18 matches across all competitions.

His accumulated 13 goal contributions from full-back proved the depth of his potential as he offers his team a variety of options, particularly in attack.

Arsenal currently have no out-and-out right back as Cedric Soares has been frozen out of the team, while Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are natural centre-backs. The Gunners brought in Jurrien Timber in the summer to also play a role at full-back but the Dutchman is yet to feature having ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

For Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp is looking for a viable right back in a bid to push Trent Alexander-Arnold to midfield where he thrives the most and they believe Frimpong’s abilities hugely align with Klopp’s style of play.

Adapting to the intensity of the Premier League might not be a problem for the 23-year-old, who had a stint with Manchester City at the youth level before joining Scottish giants, Celtic in 2019.

Frimpong’s abilities hugely align with the playing styles of Mikel Arteta and Klopp. Hence, it is on the onus of the respective teams to act swiftly in the transfer market to seal a deal for the Dutchman ahead of their rivals.