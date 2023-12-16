Arsenal, Tottenham send scouts to watch Arthur Vermeeren

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren and have already opened initial talks, according to a report from 90 Min.

The 18-year-old has been a key player for the Belgian club this season and he put on an outstanding display in front of Arsenal and Tottenham scouts during their Champions League clash with Barcelona in midweek.

The midfielder not only helped the Belgian outfit control the tempo of the game, he managed to get on the score sheet as well.

Arsenal and Tottenham will be very impressed with his performance on the night so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the midfielder in the coming months.

The 18-year-old can operate as a deep-lying central midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder. He could prove to be the ideal replacement for Thomas Partey at Arsenal, while Tottenham could view him as a replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The report from 90min claims that the North London duo have already made enquiries regarding a potential move, but they face stiff competition as several other clubs are also showing a keen interest.

Arthur Vermeeren is a man in demand

Several other European heavyweights are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old with the report naming Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Juventus as suitors, so Arsenal and Tottenham should look to move swiftly if they want to secure his services.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has done well to nurture talented young players at the north London club, and he could play a key role in the development of Vermeeren as well.

As far as Tottenham are concerned, Ange Postecoglou has been outstanding with his handling of Pape Matar Sarr this season and Vermeeren and could benefit from playing under his management if he ends up moving to Spurs.

Recent reports suggested that Antwerp want around £17m for Vermeeren, so he wouldn’t break the bank if Arsenal or Tottenham formalise their interest this winter.