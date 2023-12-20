Liverpool set to offer Piero Hincapie route out of Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool are keeping an eye on Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie ahead of a potential move in the January transfer window, as per a report via TBRFootball.

Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie is not entirely satisfied with his contribution to the squad this season, having lost his shirt at the start of the season due to an injury carried over from the summer.

The Ecuador international has had to watch mainly from the sidelines as his teammates equalled the unbeaten record for a German team from the start of a new season, as they have not lost in 24 matches.

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has settled on the defensive trio of Jonathan Tah, Odilon Kossounou and Edmond Tapsoba to man his backline. They have provided the platform for the wing-backs and forward players to thrive this season.

Hincapie has played only eight league games this season, starting only twice, but has played in all of his side’s UEFA Europa League matches. The 21-year-old wants to play more regularly and is considering an exit from the club.

Alonso is reluctant to sell the highly-rated Ecuador international because he will lose both Kossounou and Tapsoba to the AFCON in January, and this means that Hincapie can play more regularly.

However, TBR cite a report from CaughtOffside that claims Liverpool are interested in bringing the defender to Anfield this winter following the injury to Joel Matip.

According to the report, Bayer Leverkusen value the defender at around £60 million, and only an offer in this region will tempt them to sell the 21-year-old centre-back. Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of his, but Liverpool could face competition as Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping a close eye on his situation.

Hincapie keen for regular minutes

Piero Hincapie is not satisfied at Bayer Leverkusen this season due to a lack of first team football and it seems Liverpool are hoping to take advantage of the situation.

Hincapie played 30 times in the German Bundesliga last season, coming off the bench only three times in this span. The young defender is valued by the club and its manager, but he wants to play more regularly.

The AFCON in January will provide an opportunity for Hincapie to play more if he remains at the club, but he could still be tempted by a move to Liverpool if they formalise their interest in January.