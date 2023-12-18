Roy Keane labels Liverpool ace Van Dijk as ‘arrogant’

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has criticised Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk heavily following his remarks after drawing against the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag’s side went head-to-head with the Merseyside club at Anfield last night in a crucial Premier League encounter. The hosts dominated the game from start to finish and managed to take 34 attempts throughout the match, however, they eventually failed to find the back of the net.

So, Liverpool had to settle for a point from this fixture and as a result, they have now slipped down to second position. The Merseyside club were a heavy favourite to take all three points from this encounter and it was even predicted by several pundits that they would smash United.

However, things didn’t pan out as it was expected so after a frustrating draw, Van Dijk said during the post-match interview that United weren’t playing to win the game and it was only Liverpool – who were trying to take all three points. Van Dijk also took a dig at United and stated that Man Utd were ‘buzzing’ after taking one point off them.

Van Dijk said:

“There was only one team trying to win the game but unfortunately it did not happen. We were superior in all aspects, they were hoping to hurt us on the counter and they are buzzing with a point.”

Pundit slams Van Dijk

However, Keane didn’t take Van Dijk’s comments positively and said that the Liverpool defender’s remarks were a bit arrogant. The pundit further reminds the Dutchman that the Merseyside club have won only one league title in more than three decades.

Keane also says that Man Utd are in a difficult situation so a point is good for them. The pundit states Liverpool were in a similar situation a few years ago when United dominated the league then they were also happy taking a point off the Red Devils.

Keane said:

“He needs a reminder himself. He plays for a club that’s won one title in about 30-odd years. He said, ‘Only one team wanted to win. Man Utd wasn’t worth a point.’ Man Utd are in a difficult place – like Liverpool have been in a difficult place for many a year. A bit of arrogance backfired on him today.”

Man Utd came into this game after two back-to-back defeats so they were lacking confidence ahead of Sunday’s clash. So, a point is certainly a positive result for them at this difficult stage of their campaign.