Jeff Stelling slams Salah after a ‘poor’ display vs Man Utd

Television presenter Jeff Stelling has slammed Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah and says that the Egyptian displayed his worst performance for the Reds versus Manchester United last night.

The Merseyside club took on the Red Devils at Anfield in a crucial Premier League encounter. Erik ten Hag’s side came into this game after a few poor results so the expectation was that Jurgen Klopp’s side would brush the record Premier League champions aside and win this game comfortably.

Liverpool dominated the game throughout the 90 minutes and took 34 shots at Man Utd’s goal, however, Man Utd defended heroically and didn’t give up many clear chances to the hosts.

The Merseyside club’s front three were pretty quiet throughout the game and didn’t have much joy against United’s defensive organisation. So, the game eventually ended in 0-0 and United managed to come away with a point from Anfield against all odds.

Now, speaking on talkSPORT, Stelling says that Liverpool were ‘terrible’ against Man Utd. The presenter further states that although the Anfield club had 34 attempts, none of them were clear-cut chances. Stelling also says that Salah displayed a poor performance last night and it was his worst display for Liverpool.

Television presenter slams Salah

Stelling said:

“They need to look at themselves because Liverpool were terrible and all the headlines, Liverpool 34 attempts on goal, they didn’t have any clear-cut opportunities. And I don’t take any pleasure in saying this because I’m a big fan, I’ve never seen Mo Salah have a worse game for Liverpool. He was so poor.”

Although Salah didn’t have much joy in front of the goal against Man Utd, he didn’t have a bad game as he was threatening in front of the goals, playing five key passes. However, the credit should go to the Man Utd defence as they were excellent against the Anfield club.

So, after drawing against Man Utd, Liverpool have now found themselves in second place with 38 points from 17 games, sitting only one point behind the league leader Arsenal.

The Merseyside club will now face off against Arsenal in their next game in the Premier League. They will be desperate to win that match and regain their place at the top of the table.