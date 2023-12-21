Man Utd eye move for Mauro Icardi

Manchester United are weighing up a potential loan offer in the winter transfer window for Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi, according to Football Transfers.

The 30-year-old has experienced an upsurge in form since he arrived at Galatasaray from Paris Saint-Germain, recording an impressive 17 goals in 25 games for the Turkish champions.

United head coach, Erik ten Hag is actively seeking a new forward due to underwhelming performances from their current attacking options, especially the struggling £64 million signing Ramus Hojlund who is yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League.

In light of this, Icardi, who is reportedly seeking new challenges, has attracted interest from the Red Devils who are considering securing his services on loan for the remainder of the season, potentially including specific clauses in the deal.

Although Icardi has a contract to remain at Rams Park until June 2026, Football Transfers reports that the Argentina International would be open to a Premier League switch after expressing interest in joining United back in 2022.

Man Utd need reinforcement upfront

Pressure is mounting on Erik Ten Hag as United are facing a challenging season, having fallen out of the Champions League and Europe entirely and currently sitting in seventh place in the Premier League

A significant issue for the Red Devils in the Premier League has been a lack of clinical edge up front as United’s centre-forwards are not productive upfront.

Despite summer signing, Hojlund’s success in the Champions League with five goals, he is yet to contribute to a goal in domestic matches.

With Anthony Martial also rumored to be leaving, the need for Ten Hag to secure a new forward in January has become more pronounced.

Amidst struggles in the striker department, The Red Devils are reportedly considering a move for Icardi. The 30-year-old could alleviate the pressure on Hojlund and bolster United’s goal-scoring efforts in the second.

Securing Icardi on loan from Galatasaray is expected to be a challenging task, and the January transfer window will reveal if United can successfully negotiate a potential transfer.