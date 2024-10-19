Erik ten Hag eyeing January deal for Frenkie de Jong



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to reunite with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

Ten Hag was determined to bring de Jong to Old Trafford when was appointed as Man United’s manager in 2022, but the midfielder declined the request to join them. A transfer package was settled between the teams, but de Jong made it clear that he did not want to move to the Premier League.

Sport (via SportWitness) now claim that the Dutchman has not given up on reuniting with his former Ajax star and he wants United to make a January move if he stays as the manager. However, the 27-year-old, who recently recovered from an ankle injury, remains happy to continue at Barcelona.

Sport suggest that the ‘world-class‘ star could consider his stance if the Blaugrana try to force him through the exit door in order to balance their books. The Spanish club are currently allowed to spend 50% of incoming funds, but they are eager to return to the 1:1 rule in the coming transfer windows.

Unlikely

United parted ways with Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amrabat (end of loan spell) and they added Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain to bolster the midfield. The Uruguayan has shown glimpses of his immense quality and he should evolve into a key performer for the Red Devils.

Despite this, ten Hag has a long-standing ambition of signing de Jong at United. The £50 million star did not want the move two years ago, but the scenario could be different next year. De Jong will enter the last 18 months of his contract at Barcelona and he could be pushed through the exit door.

Still, we don’t see the Red Devils signing him during the January transfer window with concerns over the Profitability and Sustainability spending limits. United were pretty much forced to offload McTominay in the summer in order to secure the transfer of Ugarte from the Ligue 1 champions.

Unless they can recoup big funds from players sales this winter, a transfer can be ruled out. The strategy could be completely different next year if Ten Hag does not keep his job. The Dutchman is under immense pressure at the moment with United having made their worst start after 7 league games in 35 years.