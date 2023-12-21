Man Utd plotting swoop for Takefusa Kubo to replace Antony

Manchester United have reportedly been considering making a swoop for Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo as a potential replacement for Antony, as per The Sun.

The Red Devils have been struggling with their right-wing position over the last few years. They initially opted to purchase Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund to address that issue. But, he has struggled to showcase his best for United since the switch and has now found himself out of the first-team squad after falling out with the manager Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd decided to purchase Antony by spending a whooping £86m last year to reinforce their right-wing position. However, he has found it difficult to flourish in his career at Old Trafford.

According to the report by The Sun, Man Utd have decided to let Antony leave the club after his underwhelming displays in recent times and have identified Kubo as a serious target to replace him.

The report further claims that Man Utd have been keeping a close eye on the Japanese’s displays this term and they will be monitoring his development over the coming weeks before making a potential swoop for him.

Kubo to Man Utd

The Sun states that Real Sociedad would be open to letting their star man leave if they receive an offer of around £43m from his potential suitors such as Man Utd next year. However, the report says that United could opt to offer Antony as a part-exchange deal to sign Kubo in order to lower La Real’s asking price.

After struggling to break into Real Madrid’s starting eleven, Kubo opted to leave Santiago Bernabéu and join Real Sociedad to play regular first-team football in order to develop his career.

The forward has been enjoying an excellent time at Reale Arena under Imanol Alguacil’s guidance in recent times, scoring six goals and registering three assists in 16 La Liga appearances this season.

Kubo is a talented player and possesses high potential so he could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, the Japanese doesn’t have an imposing physical stature so he might struggle to cope with the physicality of the Premier League if he were to move to Old Trafford next year.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the Japanese in the upcoming transfer window.