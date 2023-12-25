Liverpool open talks to sign Fluminense star Nino

Liverpool have reportedly opened formal talks with Fluminense to enquire about the details of signing Nino in the upcoming transfer window, as per a recent report.

Following Joel Matip’s season-ending ACL injury, the Reds are currently thin in numbers in their defensive department. Although they have Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah as the centre-back option to play alongside, Virgil van Dijk.

But, while Konate has struggled with injury problems since moving to Anfield back in 2021, Quansah is still very young and hasn’t had much experience playing at the highest level.

Liverpool also have Joe Gomes – who can play in centre-back – at their disposal, but it is likely that he would be used in the left-back position following the injury absence of Andy Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas.

So, it appears Liverpool have acknowledged the fact that they need to strengthen their backline in January to continue their title charge in the second half of this season.

Nino to Liverpool

Now, according to a recent report(via The Mirror), Liverpool have started to explore the market to sign a new defender next year and have identified Nino as a serious option.

The report further claims that the Merseyside club have already made contact with Fluminense to enquire about the details of signing the Brazilian in the upcoming window.

The report also says that Nino is set to enter the final year of his current contract so the defender could be purchased in a cut-price deal should Liverpool opt to make a concrete approach in January.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign this term, helping his side win the Copa Libertadores trophy and also guiding Fluminense to the final of the Club World Cup before losing to eventual champions Manchester City.

Nino, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in defensive contributions and also has the tendency to chip-in with some important goals.

So, the South American – valued at around £10m by Transfermarkt – could be a solid signing for Liverpool to reinforce their defence if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to formalise their interest in acquiring his service next month.