Man Utd ‘pressing’ hard to sign Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United have reportedly been pressing hard to sign Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee in the upcoming transfer window, as per the Calciomercato journalist Eleonora Trotta.

After struggling with goal-scoring issues last term, the Red Devils opted to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a £72m deal last summer to address that problem. However, the Dane hasn’t had a great start in the Premier League as despite featuring in 14 league games, the 20-year-old is yet to find the back of the net in the English top-flight.

So, it appears Man Utd have now started to explore the market to sign a new striker to reinforce their attacking department. Numerous names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the winter window with Timo Werner, Serhou Guirassy and Donyell Malen being among them, but Zirkzee is now emerging as a serious option.

Writing on X, Trotta has reported that Man Utd are planning to strengthen their frontline in January and have been pressing hard to purchase Zirkzee from Bologna.

The journalist further states that the former Bayern Munich star has a £35m[€40m] release clause included in his current contract and the Red Devils need to trigger the buyout clause to purchase the forward in the upcoming window.

Zirkzee to Man Utd

Trotta wrote:

“Zirkzee, the Bologna talent has a 40 million clause that can only be activated with his consent. The Premier clubs are pressing and, at the moment, Manchester United is the one who has put the arrow.”

After joining Bologna last year, the 22-year-old has been displaying promising performances this term, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in 17 Serie A appearances.

Bologna has enjoyed a stellar campaign this season, sitting fourth in the table with 31 points from 17 games and Zirkzee has been playing a pivotal role in Thiago Motta’s starting eleven.

Zirkzee, standing at 6ft 4in tall, has already showcased glimpses of his talent in Serie A in recent times and the Old Trafford faithful will be hoping that the Dutchman will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League if he were to join the club in January. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually formalise their interest in signing him.