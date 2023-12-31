Liverpool tipped to compete with Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has been linked with the move away from the club and journalist Loic Tanzi has tipped Liverpool to be in the race to sign him.

The journalist claims that Liverpool have established a strong relationship with his camp and manager Jurgen Klopp has met with the player in the past regarding a potential move.

“Liverpool wanted him when he was playing for Monaco,” Loic Tanzi told talkSPORT. “[Liverpool manager Jurgen] Klopp went to see him and they were negotiating while they were on the plane. “The relationship between him, Liverpool, and Klopp is there. I think they have a chance.”

The 25-year-old Frenchman has 21 goals across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a phenomenal acquisition for the Premier League side if they could pull off what would be a major coup.

Players like Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have struggled to score goals consistently and Liverpool could certainly use someone like Mbappe – who would add creativity and goals to the side.

The French international has a contract with PSG until the summer of 2024 and he will be able to move on as a free agent at the end of the season. Spanish giants Real Madrid are keen on securing his services as well and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool win the race for his signature.

PSG could look to sell the player for a nominal price in January in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer in the summer of 2024.

Mbappe could replace Mohamed Salah

Signing a player like Mbappe would be a major coup for any club and Liverpool would do well to secure his signature. They might need to replace Mohamed Salah in the near future and Mbappe seems like the ideal acquisition.

The Egyptian international will be out of contract in 2025 and Liverpool need to start planning for a future without him.

Mbappe is already operating at a world-class level and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League if he joins Liverpool. He could take over the goal-scoring responsibilities of the Egyptian and help out creatively as well.

That said, competing with Real Madrid isn’t always easy and Liverpool will have to put together a lucrative financial package in order to win the transfer race.