Liverpool & Tottenham ‘set sights’ on signing Hwang Hee-chan

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on signing Wolverhampton Wanderers star Hwang Hee-chan, as per Football Insider.

The 27-year-old joined the West Midlands club back in 2021 from RB Leipzig on an initial loan deal before the deal became permanent in the following year.

Upon moving to Molineux Stadium, the South Korean initially struggled to showcase his best for the Wolves. But, he has enjoyed a productive campaign in the Premier League this term, scoring 10 goals and registering three assists in 20 league appearances.

So, it appears Hwang’s recent impressive performances have attracted the attention of upper echelons of English clubs with Liverpool and Tottenham among those to have registered their interest.

According to the report by Football Insider, Liverpool are keen on bolstering their frontline and have ‘set sights’ on signing Hwang next summer. The report further claims that the Merseyside club’s scouts have been monitoring the forward’s recent displays and have been ‘blown away’ by his performances.

Battle

However, Football Insider states that purchasing the 27-year-old won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Tottenham have also expressed their interest in signing the forward in the summer window.

The forward – valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt – still has more than four and a half years left in his current contract so Wolves are in a strong position to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on their star man this year.

Therefore, it is likely that Spurs or Liverpool will have to spend a sizable amount of money to lure Hwang away from the Molineux Stadium at the end of this campaign.

Hwang is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to finish off his chances and also works hard without possession. He is currently at the peak of his career and is a Premier League proven star so he would be a shrewd signing for Liverpool or Tottenham if either club sign up in the upcoming summer window.

However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually manage to secure Hwang’s signature if Tottenham go head-to-head with Liverpool over this deal at the end of this term.