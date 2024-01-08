Liverpool in battle with Arsenal to sign Pedro Neto

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to Molineux Stadium back in 2019, the 23-year-old has established himself as a key member of the Wolves’ starting eleven over the last few years.

The Portuguese has enjoyed a promising season so far this term, scoring a solitary goal and registering seven assists in 11 Premier League appearances.

So, it appears after being impressed by Neto’s recent impressive performances, several big English clubs have registered their interest in signing the Portugal international, including Liverpool and Arsenal.

According to the report by Fichajes, the Merseyside club have decided to strengthen their squad in the upcoming summer window and have identified the attack as an area that needs bolstering.

Battle

The report further claims that Neto is a player – who has caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp so Liverpool could make a swoop for him in the upcoming window.

However, Fichajes states that Arsenal have also been showing a concrete interest in acquiring Neto’s signature so Liverpool are set to face tough competition from the North London club in getting any potential deal done for him.

The report says that Liverpool have made a short list of forward targets and have included Johan Bakayoko in it as well so they could look to purchase the Belgian international if they fail to sign Neto.

The Wolves star – valued at around £36m by Transfermarkt – still has more than three and a half years left in his current contract. Therefore, Gary O’Neil’s side are likely to demand a big fee if they are forced to cash-in on their star man next summer.

Neto is a highly talented player and has already showcased glimpses of his talent in the Premier League in recent times. In addition, the forward possesses the necessary attributes to become a world-class winger in future.

So, the Wolves star would be a great coup for Liverpool or Arsenal if either club manage to secure his signature. However, it is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign Neto if Mikel Arteta’s side go head-to-head with Klopp’s team over this deal next summer.