Arsenal plotting move for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak

Arsenal are eyeing an audacious swoop to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, according to Football Transfers.

The report claims that Arsenal are now expressing a keen interest in signing the Swedish international – who is highly rated within the club’s recruitment team.

Arsenal wanted to sign the player before he moved to Newcastle but they failed to get a deal done. The striker eventually completed a £63 million transfer to Newcastle and he flourished at St James’ Park.

The 24-year-old striker has 19 goals in 37 league appearances for Newcastle and there is no doubt that he is good enough to lead the line for a big club like Arsenal.

The Gunners currently have Gabriel Jesus as their first-choice striker but the Brazilian international is not a prolific goalscorer and he has struggled to find the back of the net consistently. Arsenal must look to bring in an upgrade and Isak would be a quality addition.

Jesus has scored just three goals in 15 Premier League appearances this season. While there is no doubt that he remains a quality creative forward, Arsenal need a more reliable poacher in their ranks.

Isak is more than just a goalscorer

Isak is also capable of operating as a wide forward and he would add technical ability, flair and drive to the Arsenal attack. Apart from his ability to score goals, the Swedish international is very effective at taking on defenders and beating players in one on one situations. He would add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack so he would be an excellent addition to Arteta’s squad if they could somehow get a deal agreed.

Newcastle’s spending is limited due to FFP restrictions and sporting director Dan Ashworth has previously suggested the club will need to ‘trade’ some of their key players to make room for new additions.

However, it will still be difficult for Arsenal to get a deal agreed with their Premier League rivals. In addition, the report suggests that any potential move will have to wait until the end of the season.