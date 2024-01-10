Man Utd very keen on signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee



According to Il Resto del Carlino (via TuttoBolognaWeb), Manchester United are very keen on signing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The 22-year-old has been in good form for the Serie A outfit this season. He has notched up 8 goals and 4 assists from 21 appearances. Man United have been linked with him for the past few weeks and Il Resto del Carlino claim that the club alongside Newcastle United are very interested in landing his signature.

However, there is a stumbling block with Bologna not keen on losing his services until the summer transfer window. Zirkzee, who is also on the radar of AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli, is not for the sale. Any interested club would have to trigger the reported release clause of £34 million in the striker’s contract.

Good signing

United have been short of goals from their forwards this season. Rasmus Hojlund has netted 6 times since his summer move from Atalanta, but just one of those have come in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, has 3 goals to his name in the top-flight, the same as Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho.

The club need to freshen up their attack during the back end of the season and Zirkzee would be a good signing. The Dutchman has developed leaps and bounds since his debut campaign at Bologna. He has 12 goal involvements this season, but has also impressed with his off the ball work and ability to hold-up and link-up play.

Zirkzee is still far from a complete player, but his attributes could be ideal for the playing style under manager Erik ten Hag. It is left to be seen whether United can afford his signature this month. Bologna are not willing to negotiate on the price and United will have to trigger the clause and convince the player over a transfer. A significant rise on his wages could persuade the striker, but United may need to offload players first to accumulate funds to sign him.