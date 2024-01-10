Liverpool could beat Real Madrid in signing Mbappe

Liverpool could reportedly beat Real Madrid in the race to sign PSG ace Kylian Mbappe, as per the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

After opting not to sign a new deal with Les Parisiens despite entering the final year, the 25-year-old’s future at the Parc des Princes Stadium has been hanging in the balance in recent months.

The Frenchman’s current deal is set to end at the end of this term and the player can now agree on a pre-contract deal with other clubs in this winter window. Real Madrid have been mentioned as the likely destination for Mbappe, however, nothing has been agreed yet between the two parties.

Now, according to the report by Mundo Deportivo, Los Blancos already have Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo at their disposal so Mbappe might struggle to play in his preferred position if he were to move to the newly renovated Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

So, the report claims that Liverpool would be a better destination for Mbappe over Real Madrid as at the Merseyside club, the PSG star would become the face of their project especially if Mohamed Salah moves to Saudi Arabia.

Mbappe to Liverpool

Mundo Deportivo also states that the Premier League is a lucrative destination for players around the world. So, Liverpool could be able to sign Mbappe by beating Real Madrid in this race if both clubs go head-to-head with each other over this deal.

Mbappe has been enjoying a stellar campaign this term, scoring 22 goals and registering two assists in 23 appearances in all competitions. PSG are on course to mounting yet another title charge this term and the Frenchman has been playing a pivotal role in Luis Enrique’s starting eleven.

Mbappe is currently deemed one of the best players in the world so if Liverpool can sign him and keep hold of Salah, then the front three of Salah, Mbappe and Darwin Nunez would be a mouth-watering prospect for the Anfield faithful.

However, it is going to be very interesting to see whether the Merseyside club can eventually manage to secure Mbappe’s signature if he leaves Parc des Princes Stadium at the end of this campaign.