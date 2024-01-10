Arsenal determined to sign Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal are determined to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong during next summer’s transfer window.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move away from Leverkusen for a while and he could pursue a new challenge soon. As per Fichajes, Liverpool and Manchester United are among admirers of the right wing-back, but Arsenal are pushing the most to land his signature at the end of the campaign.

Frimpong signed a new deal earlier this season with a £34 million release clause and the Spanish source claim that the Gunners are eager to land his services. Arsenal’s main competitor could be Real Madrid, who are lining up a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal in the right-back role next term.

Good signing

Arsenal currently have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu as the regular right-back choices. They also have Jurrien Timber, who is out with a serious knee injury. Despite this, they could splash the cash to land Frimpong. White started off as a central defender and he could compete with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes next season.

Tomiyasu, on the other hand, can also operate in central defence or in the left-back spot. The same is the case with Timber, who can play anywhere in the backline. Hence, it won’t be a surprise if the Gunners invest on Frimpong, who is an attacking full-back capable of making goal contributions with his goalscoring and ability to create chances.

In the current season, the Dutchman has 7 goals and 10 assists from only 22 appearances for Leverkusen, who are top of the German top-flight. He is unlikely to leave the German club midway through the campaign, considering the injuries within the squad as well as players missing due to African Cup of Nations duty for the next few weeks.

Leverkusen would, however, be helpless to keep him in the summer when his release clause becomes active. Arsenal seem determined to sign him and only time will tell whether they can win the race for his signature. With Madrid also in the hunt, the Gunners need to engage with the player’s representative to give themselves an advantage.