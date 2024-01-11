Liverpool receive huge boost to sign Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool have reportedly received a huge boost to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe as the forward is ready to move to Anfield, as per the French outlet L’Equipe.

Speculations surrounding the 25-year-old’s future have continued to grow in recent months after his decision not to sign a contract extension with Les Parisiens despite entering the final year of his current deal.

It has been suggested that Mbappe is a boyhood Real Madrid fan and the newly renovated Santiago Bernabéu Stadium is his preferred destination if he leaves Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season. However, the forward previously had opportunities to join Los Blancos but he opted not to sign for the record Spanish champions.

Now, according to the report by L’Equipe, Mbappe has identified Liverpool as a potential destination if he leaves Parc des Princes as a free agent next summer. So, this is a huge boost for the Merseyside club to secure the Frenchman’s signature.

However, the report claims that Real Madrid are also in this race and Mbappe hasn’t ruled out a potential move to the Spanish capital. So, Liverpool are set to face tough competition from Carlo Ancelotti’s side in getting any potential deal done for him.

Mbappe to Liverpool

It has previously been suggested that Liverpool are planning a January swoop to sign Mbappe in a pre-contract deal, while L’Equipe now states that Jurgen Klopp’s side have ‘never broken contact’ with Mbappe’s representatives and they ‘would like to play spoilsport’ to stop Real Madrid from signing the Frenchman.

It has previously been reported that the Premier League is a lucrative destination for players so Mbappe could be tempted to move to Anfield. In addition, the striker’s mother is a Liverpool fan and that could help the Merseyside club in persuading him to join.

Mbappe – valued at around £155m by Transfermarkt – is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the frontline. He is one of the best players in the world so he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club can eventually manage to beat Real Madrid in this race if they go head-to-head with each other over this deal this year.