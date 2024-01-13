Ivan Toney would ‘welcome’ move to Arsenal

Ivan Toney would ‘welcome’ a move to Arsenal but the Gunners could wait until 2025 to sign Brentford star for free, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

It has widely been suggested that the Gunners have identified the 27-year-old as the primary option to reinforce their frontline in January. However, the Bees don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap and want around £100m.

Mikel Arteta’s side reportedly can’t afford to spend big in this winter window due to FFP rules having splashed over £200m last summer. So, it has been reported that Arsenal would find it difficult to sign Toney in January if they make a concrete approach.

Now, speaking on Five, Jacobs has reported that Toney is open to moving to the Emirates Stadium so there is a possibility Brentford may opt to cash-in on him if they receive a big offer. However, it is unlikely that Arsenal will be able to purchase the striker this month due to FFP regulations.

Therefore, the journalist claims that Arsenal could wait until 2025 to sign Toney as a free agent if he doesn’t sign a new contract with Brentford over the coming months.

Toney to Arsenal

Jacobs said:

“Toney would welcome the move to Arsenal now, despite what he’s said on record, so a sale can’t be ruled out, but nor can a new contract. And if somehow Toney and Brentford can agree a new structure, which is hard because Toney is looking for around £200k-a-week, if it turns out that happens, it won’t rule out an exit but it would calm the imminent possibility of him leaving. “But, free agency is also a possibility in 2025. So, if you’re Arsenal you’re thinking big money was spent in the summer, do we need Toney now? And Arsenal are probably thinking about FFP and if they can get Toney at more value later down the line, so that’s why I don’t think there’s any guarantee that they make a move for a striker in this window.”

After being found guilty of breaching the betting rules, Toney has been suspended over the last few months. His suspension will be over this month and can resume playing football once again.

So, there is a question mark whether he can produce his best straightaway after a long lay-off. Therefore, it would be a big risk for the North London club to sign Toney this month by splashing the reported £100m fee.

So, Arsenal would be better off monitoring his displays over the coming months before making a potential swoop next summer, or even wait until 2025 to snap him up for free.