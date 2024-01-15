Man Utd plotting move for Serhou Guirassy



According to Football Insider, Manchester United are plotting a move to sign Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy ahead of West Ham United this month.

The Red Devils have scored 5 goals in their last two Premier League games, but they are still one of the lowest scorers in the division. Rasmus Hojlund has only 2 league goals since his summer move from Atalanta while the rest of the attack have also been unconvincing in the final third this season.

Man United are yearning for a regular goalgetter in their squad and Football Insider report that they are ready to hijack West Ham United’s pursuit of Guirassy. The Guinean, who is currently with his national team at the African Cup of Nations, has a £15 million release clause in his contract with Stuttgart.

Quality buy

United are currently in a difficult financial situation. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has agreed a minority stake at the club with control over the footballing operations but his deal won’t be ratified by the Premier League until February. This means that funds are limited and there won’t be any big-money signings this month.

In such a case, Guirassy would be a quality purchase for United without hampering them financially. He is available for a cut-price fee of £15 million due to a release clause. The Red Devils may still need to recoup those funds from player sales, but they must try and secure his signature before their European rivals.

Guirassy has been in brilliant form this campaign with 19 goals from just 16 appearances for Stuttgart and has been a prime reason behind them being 3rd in the Bundesliga. Stuttgart have failed to convince him to sign a new deal to cancel out the clause and the striker seems determined to move on this winter.

A deal is complicated with the centre-forward currently with his country at the African Cup of Nations. If United activate the clause and agree personal terms, they may need to send their medical staff to the Ivory Coast to complete the formalities, suppose Guinea qualify for the quarter-final stage of the tournament.