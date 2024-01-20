Man Utd join Liverpool and Tottenham in race to sign Ko Itakura

Manchester United are ‘determined’ to sign Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura ahead of rivals Liverpool and Tottenham, according to Football Transfers.

Itakura has developed into one of the best defenders in German football and his impressive form has attracted interest from the Premier League with Liverpool and Tottenham chasing the Japanese international.

However, Football Transfers says Manchester United have now joined their rivals in the race after identifying Itakura as a ‘prime’ target. The report says United are ‘determined’ to beat Liverpool and Spurs to the 26-year-old’s signature this summer.

Itakura has a release clause of just £13m that can be activated at the end of the season, according to Football Transfers, so the Premier League trio will be able to pick him up at a very reasonable price.

Manchester United need to bring in defensive reinforcements and they have limited financial resources right now. Therefore, it looks like they’ve identified Itakura as a value-for-money option.

Meanwhile, Liverpool need to bring in defensive reinforcements as well and the Japanese international would be the ideal long-term replacement for Joel Matip.

Battle

Tottenham recently snapped up Radu Dragusin from Genoa but it appears Ange Postecoglou is still in the market for another defender and is showing a keen interest in luring Itakura to North London.

Liverpool are currently fighting for the league title and if they manage to win major trophies this season, they could be a more attractive destination for the defender.

Premier League leaders Liverpool are also more likely to be able to offer Champions League football next season compared to Tottenham and Man Utd – who both sit outside the top four.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see whether Man Utd are able to fend off interest from their rivals to land Itakura this summer.

The defender is versatile enough to operate as a centre-back as well as a defensive midfielder. Apart from his defensive qualities, he is quite assured in possession and his ability to build from the back makes him an exciting signing for whoever wins the race for his services.