Arsenal scouting Ezequiel Fernandez ahead of potential move

Arsenal are keen on signing the Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez, according to El Crack Deportivo.

The 21-year-old midfielder is highly rated in South America and he has a bright future ahead of him. His performances for Boca Juniors have attracted the attention of the north London club and Arsenal are reportedly ‘following’ him closely ahead of a potential move.

The Premier League side have sent scouts to watch the player in action this season and could step-up their interest ahead of the summer window.

El Crack Deportivo claims that Boca Juniors are aware of Arsenal’s interest and would be prepared to sell if an offer worth at least £13m (€15m) was put on the table.

Arsenal certainly have the financial muscle to get a deal done. However, they could face competition as several other European heavyweights are keen on the talented midfielder. Therefore, the Gunners must look to make their move quickly in order to fend off the competition for his services.

Arsenal could certainly use more quality and depth in the middle of the park. They need to sign a long-term partner for Declan Rice and the Argentine midfielder certainly fits the profile. He could replace Thomas Partey in the starting lineup with the Ghanaian suffering from persistent injury problems.

A move to Arsenal would be an exciting step up in his career and Fernandez would get to test himself at a high level.

Fernandez a bargain signing

Mikel Arteta has done well to nurture young players at Arsenal and he could help the 21-year-old midfielder fulfil his tremendous potential. The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his potential and the investment could look like a bargain in the coming seasons.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal will follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the South American at the end of the season.

Fernandez has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he could prove to be the ideal long-term investment for the North Londoners.