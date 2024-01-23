Man Utd have had formal talks for Joshua Zirkzee



According to respected journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United are the only Premier League club to begin formal talks to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee.

The Red Devils have been linked with several centre-forwards in the current transfer window. Ajax striker Brian Brobbey is known to be a summer target, and the club are also interested in landing Zirkzee.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Jacobs has revealed that Man United are the only English team, who have made formal contact with Bologna. Ajax retain an interest but will struggle to meet the asking price.

He said: “Manchester United are the only Premier League club to date to begin any formative talks. Ajax, who considered Zirkzee last summer, also retain an interest but will struggle to meet the asking price. They was never full consensus within the club to move for Zirkzee last year but his form now has led to some firmer support within the club.”

Good talent

Zirkzee had a below-par debut season with the Serie A outfit, but he has found form and confidence this campaign. The 22-year-old has scored 8 goals and provided 4 assists from 22 appearances. He has yet to become a prolific goalscorer and has the potential to become one with the right guidance.

United signed another emerging talent in Rasmus Hojlund last summer and seem to consider Zirkzee as a potential competitor to the Dane next season. The former Bayern Munich ace has impressed with his hold-up and link-up play, but he also possesses good pace and dribbling skills in the final third.

He has room for improvement with his finishing, but manager Erik ten Hag may feel he could develop him into a complete player while competing for places with Hojlund. Bologna are looking for £43 million to sanction his sale in the summer. Bayern have the option to re-sign him for £35m, but that is unlikely with the presence of Harry Kane and Mathys Tel in their ranks.