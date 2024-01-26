Liverpool considering signing Bayern Munich star Kimmich

Liverpool are reportedly considering signing Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich in the upcoming summer window, as per the German journalist Christian Falk.

Although the Merseyside club decided to revamp the engine room by signing four new midfielders last summer, they failed to acquire the service of a new top-class holding midfielder.

New signings, Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister have done well for Liverpool in the deep-lying playmaker position so far this term, helping Jurgen Klopp’s side mount a title charge. However, it appears Liverpool are still looking to sign a new defensive midfielder as they have been linked with numerous names in recent times.

Alan Varela and Douglas Luiz have been mentioned as potential targets, but Kimmich is now emerging as a serious option. Writing on X, Falk has reported that Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing the German and they could make a swoop to sign him next summer.

However, the journalist says that Manchester City are also interested in acquiring the Bayern Munich star’s service so Liverpool are set to face tough competition from the reigning Premier League champions in getting any potential deal done for him.

Falk wrote:

“True, Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in Joshua Kimmich (28, contract til 2025) for Summer.”

Kimmich to Liverpool

Kimmich has entered the final 18 months of his current contract so Bayern Munich could opt to cash-in on him next summer in fear of losing him for free if they can’t tie the 28-year-old down into a new contract over the coming months.

So, Liverpool could manage to sign Kimmich – valued at around £64m by Transfermarkt – in a cut-price deal at the end of this season.

Kimmich has enjoyed great success at the Allianz Arena over the last few years, helping the Bavarian club win every possible tournament. He is currently deemed one of the best midfielders in the world so he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him next summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool can eventually opt to secure the German international’s signature at the end of this campaign to reinforce their engine room.