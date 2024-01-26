Man Utd receive boost in pursuit of Vinicius Junior

Manchester United have received a big boost in pursuit of Real Madrid ace Vinicius Junior as Los Blancos could be open to cashing-in on the Brazilian if they sign Kylian Mbappe next summer, as per the Mirror.

After moving to Estadio Santiago Bernabéu from Flamengo back in 2018, the 23-year-old initially took time to settle down in his new surroundings. However, the winger has now established himself as a talismanic figure for Real Madrid, helping Los Merengues win every competition over the last few years.

However, Mbappe has heavily been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent times. The Frenchman and Vinicius like to play in the same position so it would be hard for the Spanish giants to play both the forwards in the same eleven should they acquire the PSG star’s service.

Therefore, according to the report by the Mirror, Real Madrid could be open to cashing-in on Vinicius if they manage to secure Mbappe’s signature during the off-season.

Spanish outlet Sport has recently reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has already decided to sell the South American as he feels the 23-year-old isn’t good enough to be the face of Los Merengues’ long-term project.

Vinicius to Man Utd

The report further claims that Man Utd’s new minority stakeholders INEOS, who are set to look after the football side of United, could look to make a statement signing next summer and have identified Vinicius as a serious target.

The report also states that United could manage to sign the winger if they submit a fee of around £130m. So, the Red Devils will have to spend a huge amount of money to secure Vinicius’ signature at the end of this season.

The South American is a highly talented winger and possesses the potential to become one of the best players in the world going forward. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Vinicius in the upcoming summer window.