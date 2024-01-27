Liverpool to make their move for Takefusa Kubo

Liverpool are showing a keen interest in signing Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, according to a report from Fichajes.

The 22-year-old Japanese winger has been in impressive form for the La Liga side this season and he has six goals and four assists to his name this campaign.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are keeping tabs on his situation as well but Liverpool are ‘determined’ to sign him and they are prepared to compete for his transfer, as per the report.

Kubo mostly operates as the right-sided winger for Real Sociedad and he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

The Egyptian winger has a contract with the English club until the summer of 2025 and he could be sold in the summer if he does not renew his deal. Liverpool will not want to lose a player of his calibre for free in 2025.

The Reds will need to replace him adequately and the Japanese international could prove to be a superb addition.

Kubo will add creativity and goals to the side from the wide areas. In addition to that, he is still quite young and he will only get better with coaching and experience.

The La Liga attacker could be a long-term asset for the Merseyside outfit.

Kubo is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition

The Real Sociedad star has a €60 million (£51m) release clause in his contract and Liverpool might need to pay up if they want to secure his services in the summer.

The Reds certainly have the financial muscle to do so but it will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the coming months.

A move to the Premier League would be an exciting opportunity for the young winger, and he would get to test himself against top-class defenders in England.

The reported release clause could look like a bargain if Kubo manages to adapt to Premier League football quickly and fulfil his potential with the Reds.