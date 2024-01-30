Liverpool one of the ‘main clubs’ eyeing swoop for Inacio

Liverpool are reportedly one of the ‘main clubs’ showing an interest in signing Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio, as per the Portuguese outlet Record.

Having displayed impressive performances for the Lions over the last few years, the 22-year-old has been attracting a lot of attention from several big clubs around Europe.

The Merseyside club have reportedly been plotting a swoop for the Portuguese star, but it has previously been reported that along with the Reds, Arsenal and Manchester United have also been interested in him.

However, according to the report by Record (via TEAMtalk), Liverpool are currently one of the ‘main clubs’ eyeing a swoop for Inacio. So, it appears the Reds have now jumped in front of the queue ahead of their rivals in this race.

The report further claims that Sporting have no intention to let their star man leave in mid-season but they could be open to cashing-in at the end of this season.

Inacio to Liverpool

Record also states that Inacio has a £51m release clause included in his current contract so Liverpool will have to spend a big money to purchase the 22-year-old. However, given the defender has the potential to become one of the ‘very best’ centre-backs in the world, he would be a value-for-money signing for Liverpool.

However, the report says that Newcastle United have also been showing keen interest in signing Inacio so Liverpool are set to face tough competition from the Magpies in getting any potential deal done for him.

Following Jurgen Klopp’s announcement of leaving the club, Virgil van Dijk has revealed that he doesn’t know whether he would be part of Liverpool’s new era. So, if the Dutchman leaves the club then Liverpool will have to sign a new centre-back to replace him.

Inacio is a versatile player as he is a centre-back by traits but can also be deployed in the left-back position. The Sporting star is comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

Inacio is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool to reinforce their backline. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to sign the Portugal international next summer.