Liverpool register interest in signing Tosin Adarabioyo

Liverpool have reportedly registered their interest in signing Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo, as per the Mirror.

The Merseyside club lack numbers in their defensive department as following Joel Matip’s season-ending knee injury, Jurgen Klopp has been left with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate as the only senior centre-back options.

Although the Reds have Jarell Quansah at their disposal, he is still very young and doesn’t have much experience playing at the highest level. So, Liverpool could be better off signing a new defender in this winter window to help Klopp continue the title charge this term.

However, it is looking highly unlikely that Liverpool will be going to purchase a new centre-back before tomorrow’s deadline but they could focus on bolstering the backline next summer.

Several defenders have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent times with Goncalo Inacio and Antonio Silva being mentioned as serious targets but Adarabioyo is now emerging as a key option.

Adarabioyo to Liverpool

According to the report by the Mirror, having been impressed by the Englishman’s performance in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing the defender.

The report further claims that Adarabioyo’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this season so Liverpool could manage to secure the Fulham star’s signature for free next summer.

The 26-year-old, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, has an eye for long-range passing, is excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The defender played a pivotal role in Marco Silva’s starting eleven when Fulham won the promotion a couple of years ago before helping his side finish mid-table in the Premier League last term.

Adarabioyo is a talented player and is a Premier League proven star so he would be a shrewd signing for Liverpool if they purchase him next summer.

However, with Klopp set to step down from his managerial role at Anfield at the end of this season, it is going to be interesting to see whether the new boss would want to sign the Fulham star to reinforce the backline.