Liverpool keen on signing Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 20-year-old has been displaying impressive performances in the Bundesliga this term, scoring five goals and registering seven assists in 19 league appearances.

Leverkusen have had a stellar first half of this season, sitting at the top of the league with 49 points from 19 games. So, they have been showing signs that they could challenge Bayern Munich for the league title this term and Wirtz has been playing a pivotal role in Xavi Alonso’s starting eleven.

According to the report by Fichajes, having been impressed by the German’s performances this term, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him. But, the report claims that Leverkusen are determined to keep hold of their star man so it won’t be easy for the Merseyside club to secure Wirtz’s signature next summer.

However, Fichajes states that if Liverpool opt to appoint Alonso – who has been linked with a move to Anfield – as their new manager after Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of this season then it would be easier for the Reds to sign the midfielder.

The report also says that Leverkusen could demand a fee of around £60m if they are forced to cash-in so Liverpool will have to spend a big fee to lure Wirtz away from BayArena.

Wirtz to Liverpool

Liverpool opted to revamp their engine room by signing four new midfielders last summer. So, the Merseyside club are currently well-stocked in their attacking midfield department as they already have Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott.

Therefore, the Anfield club won’t need to invest more to strengthen that area, rather they would be better off saving the money to add depth to their backline. In addition, signing a new holding midfielder could also be a wise decision.

Nevertheless, Wirtz is deemed one of the best young midfielders in the Bundesliga so he would be a great coup for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Reds eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable 4-1 victory over Chelsea in midweek, Liverpool will travel to the Emirates Stadium to face off against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday evening. So, Klopp’s side will be desperate to continue their title charge by beating the North London club this weekend.